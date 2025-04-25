NGOs concerned over Elizabeth Ellul’s appointment as Planning Commission chairperson

A coalition of environmental NGOs is raising “serious concerns” regarding the recent re-appointment of Elizabeth Ellul as Chairperson of a Planning Commission.

“In 2020, Perit Ellul was removed from a similar role following her involvement in the approval of a development application to transform a dilapidated countryside room in Qala into a villa. The applicant for this development also happened to be a client of her husband’s architectural firm. At the time of the decision, Perit Ellul failed to declare any conflict of interest, raising ethical questions about her ability to make impartial decisions in the best interests of Malta's urban and environmental landscapes,” the NGOs said.

Elizabeth Ellul, who had repeatedly clashed with environmentalists when she chaired a board responsible for ODZ permits, will now be chairing the board responsible for permits issued in village cores and Gozo.

They said Malta does not require a rubber-stamping Planning Authority concerned only with the efficient facilitation of development permits for developers.

“Malta requires a Planning Authority with Commissions that respect its very own mission statement to prioritise public interest over private interests and that act transparently and are fully accountable for their decisions,” the NGOs said. “It is, furthermore, imperative that our urban conservation areas, which are of immense cultural significance, are safeguarded from potentially biased decisions.”

They said the re-appointment of Johann Buttigieg as CEO of the Planning Authority and now of Ellul only reinforces the perception that the government is being unduly influenced by developers.

The coalition consists of Din l-Art Ħelwa, Friends of the Earth, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar, Wirt Għawdex, Għawdix, Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura and Moviment Graffitti.