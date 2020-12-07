[WATCH] Healthcare workers, elderly homes to get first COVID-19 vaccines in January

Health Minister Chris Fearne has outlined Malta's COVID-19 vaccination strategy in parliament this evening.

The vaccine will be distributed for free. Malta is set to receive the Pfizer-produced COVID-19 vaccine in January, with authorisation expected by the European Medicines Agency on 29 December. The vaccine will be distributed to various groups in the following order:

January

Healthcare workers (public and private sectors)

Elderly home staff and residents

Mental health centre staff and residents

Elderly above 85 years of age

February

All other frontliners

Elderly above 80

Persons suffering from chronic illnesses

Elderly above 70

Staff in schools and childcare centres

After those above 55 years of age are inoculated, the vaccine will be offered to the public.

Other key points:

Those in the first group of persons eligible for the vaccine will receive an invitation indicating a place and time from when they can receive the vaccine. The letter will also indicate when the second dose can be taken, as the two have to be given 21 days apart.

The vaccine will be available for distribution at a variety of centres around Malta, including a centre in Gozo, but this will be limited to health centres in order to ensure that the cold chain is maintained.

An outreach team will be available for those unable to leave their house, so that they can receive the vaccine under supervision while in the safety of their home.

A communication channel will be set up in case a patient needs to postpone their vaccine appointment.

While the vaccine won't be mandatory, the health department will be setting up a campaign on the importance of receiving the vaccine.

Fearne said that the exact delivery logistics of the vaccine will be kept confidential, with every container holding the vaccines given a GPS tracker and temperature monitor to ensure proper 'cold chain' distribution. Transport logistics arrangements are being made by Pfizer, who will be bringing the vaccines to Malta themselves.

If someone happens to test positive for COVID-19 in between vaccine doses, or if a person has contracted the virus at some point throughout the pandemic, that person must still take the vaccine. If a person tests positive in the run-up to their first dose the vaccine appointment will be rescheduled.

Fearne acknowledged that while the vaccine authorisation from the EMA will be coming at a later stage compared to the UK authorisation, the agency is being meticulous in its evaluation and is holding it to the same standard as other vaccines.

He warned the public to remain vigilant anyways. "Until we vaccinate a substantial number of the population the virus will still be with us," he said.

Malta today registered 139 new cases of coronavirus along with four deaths.