Four more COVID-19 victims bring total dead to 187

Four COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, as health authorities reported 52 new cases today, in keeping with a streak of lower numbers.

The number of people who died of the virus in Malta now stands at 187.

In a subsequent statement, the Health authorities said the latest victims were an 86-year-old woman who tested positive on December 2, a 76-year-old woman who tested positive on December 12, an 86-year-old woman who tested positive on October 16 and an 84-year-old man who tested positive on December 16.

All four victims died at Mater Dei Hospital, the ministry said.

It urged the public to remain vigilant and continue to observe measures intended to stop the spread of the virus, over the festive season.