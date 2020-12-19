menu

Four more COVID-19 victims bring total dead to 187

The number of people who died of the virus in Malta now stands at 187.

19 December 2020, 1:21pm
Covid figures for today, 19th December
Covid figures for today, 19th December

Four COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, as health authorities reported 52 new cases today, in keeping with a streak of lower numbers.

The number of people who died of the virus in Malta now stands at 187.

In a subsequent statement, the Health authorities said the latest victims were an 86-year-old woman who tested positive on December 2, a 76-year-old woman who tested positive on December 12, an 86-year-old woman who tested positive on October 16 and an 84-year-old man who tested positive on December 16. 

All four victims died at Mater Dei Hospital, the ministry said. 

It urged the public to remain vigilant and continue to observe measures intended to stop the spread of the virus, over the festive season.

 

More in National
Businesses to get €2.4 million in utility refunds during Christmas
National

Businesses to get €2.4 million in utility refunds during Christmas
Matthew Vella
Four more COVID-19 victims bring total dead to 187
National

Four more COVID-19 victims bring total dead to 187
Credit card company fined €373,000 accuses FIAU of ‘Moneyval witch-hunt’
National

Credit card company fined €373,000 accuses FIAU of ‘Moneyval witch-hunt’
Matthew Vella
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can be stored in normal fridges, company says
National

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can be stored in normal fridges, company says
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.