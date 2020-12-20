PM should hold Rosianne Cutajar politically responsible for her actions - Bernard Grech

Bernard Grech is calling on the Prime Minister to hold Rosianne Cutajar politically responsible for her business involvement with Yorgen Fenech, which saw her accepting a €50,000 cash payment for helping broker a property transaction.

"The Prime Minister has a responsibility to call on Rosianne, evaluate what her position was in the transaction, and ask her to take responsibility," he said.

Grech went on to question whether anything is stopping him from taking further action, arguing that a climate of impunity has allowed people in government to do as they please without consequence.

"She should have known that, as the owner of 17 Black, she shouldn't have been in such a close business relation with this person," he said. "A parliamentary secretary, who's working in our name, should be focused on her parliamentary work. Her time should be preserved for what's important."

"If Rosianne wanted more more money, she should have done something else. If the pay isn't good then maybe we need our politicians to earn more - but they shouldn't be engaging in such business while working to represent the Maltese," he reiterated.