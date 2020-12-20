menu

’I have always acted ethically - I’m ready to defend my name’ Cutajar says

The parliamentary secretary is alleged to have received a cash payment amounting to €50,000 for brokering a property transaction for Yorgen Fenech

nicole_meilak
20 December 2020, 12:51pm
by Nicole Meilak

Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar has not denied receiving €50,000 in cash through a property sale she allegedly brokered on behalf of Yorgen Fenech.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Rosianne Cutajar said that, to date, there are no lawsuits or court proceedings on this claim.

“I am convinced that I have always acted correctly, legally, ethically and politically, and I am ready to defend my name as and where necessary,” she said.

Cutajar and her political aide Charlie Farrugia ‘it-Tikka’ are alleged to have received some €100,0000 in brokers’ fees for the sale of an Mdina property to Yorgen Fenech,

READ ALSO: Yorgen’s €3.1 million Mdina deal, Rosianne Cutajar, and the judge’s husband

Since the news broke, PN and Opposition leader Bernard Grech has come out saying that Rosianne should shoulder political responsibility for engaging in business with Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind behind the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination.

Independent election candidate Arnold Cassola made a request to the Standards Commissioner for an investigation to be opened against Rosianne Cutajar and Justice Minister Zammit Lewis for several allegations of undeclared income.

The Labour Party is yet to comment on the allegation.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
