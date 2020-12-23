menu

Law students call for abortion decriminalisation, better sexual health curriculum

The Malta Law Students’ Society issues 154-page position paper calling for the decriminalisation of abortion, compulsory sexual health education curriculum and a parliamentary committee on women’s rights and gender equality 

laura_calleja
23 December 2020, 3:48pm
by Laura Calleja

The Malta Law Students’ Society has called for the immediate decriminalisation of abortion in Malta.

In a 154-page position paper, GhSL called for the immediate and urgent removal of Articles 241 and 243 of the Criminal Code, and therefore the decriminalisation of abortion in Malta. It also called for a discussion on the psychological, medical and ethical aspects of abortion.

“As a body representing the interests of law students, throughout this paper, our main focus was to maintain and uphold an impartial appreciation of the law while taking into account the sensitive nature of this topic. In light of this, an unbiased approach was adopted, so as to achieve a coherent conclusion,” GhSL said.

GhSL said the document examined the topic from a multi-faceted perspective including relevant Maltese laws and a comparative exercise to the legal regimes pertaining to other countries.

GhSL said parliament should establish a new standing committee to deal with women’s rights and gender equality, and a sub-committee on sexual health and education within the Health Committee.

The society also called for the introduction of a structured, compulsory sexual health education curriculum, and for every secondary and tertiary education institution in Malta to have a sexual health officer who assists students with any questions pertaining to sexual health on a confidential basis.

The paper added that there needed to be heightened visibility and availability of contraceptives, by including the orally ingested contraceptive pills within the Pharmacy of Your Choice scheme. It also called on the Institute of Maltese Journalists to update its Code of Journalistic Ethics, and issue guidelines on reporting on the subjects of abortion, sexual health and reproductive rights.

Downloadable Files
final_abortion_-_policy_paper.pdf

More in National
Law students call for abortion decriminalisation, better sexual health curriculum
National

Law students call for abortion decriminalisation, better sexual health curriculum
Laura Calleja
Ġanni is first name registered at the Public Registry using Maltese alphabet
National

Ġanni is first name registered at the Public Registry using Maltese alphabet
Kurt Sansone
Nestle drinks and Rexoguard disinfectant recalled
National

Nestle drinks and Rexoguard disinfectant recalled
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] COVID-19: Five deaths, 82 new cases as Gauci appeals for vigilance
National

[WATCH] COVID-19: Five deaths, 82 new cases as Gauci appeals for vigilance
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.