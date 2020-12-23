Law students call for abortion decriminalisation, better sexual health curriculum

The Malta Law Students’ Society has called for the immediate decriminalisation of abortion in Malta.

In a 154-page position paper, GhSL called for the immediate and urgent removal of Articles 241 and 243 of the Criminal Code, and therefore the decriminalisation of abortion in Malta. It also called for a discussion on the psychological, medical and ethical aspects of abortion.

“As a body representing the interests of law students, throughout this paper, our main focus was to maintain and uphold an impartial appreciation of the law while taking into account the sensitive nature of this topic. In light of this, an unbiased approach was adopted, so as to achieve a coherent conclusion,” GhSL said.

GhSL said the document examined the topic from a multi-faceted perspective including relevant Maltese laws and a comparative exercise to the legal regimes pertaining to other countries.

GhSL said parliament should establish a new standing committee to deal with women’s rights and gender equality, and a sub-committee on sexual health and education within the Health Committee.

The society also called for the introduction of a structured, compulsory sexual health education curriculum, and for every secondary and tertiary education institution in Malta to have a sexual health officer who assists students with any questions pertaining to sexual health on a confidential basis.

The paper added that there needed to be heightened visibility and availability of contraceptives, by including the orally ingested contraceptive pills within the Pharmacy of Your Choice scheme. It also called on the Institute of Maltese Journalists to update its Code of Journalistic Ethics, and issue guidelines on reporting on the subjects of abortion, sexual health and reproductive rights.