[WATCH] President dismisses conspiracy theories against COVID-19 vaccine

karl_azzopardi
5 January 2021, 4:28pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The President of the Republic George Vella has received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Facebook livestream, Vella, a doctor himself called on people to get the jab when they are contacted by health authorities.

“I am taking the vaccine with full-confidence and without any doubts,” he said.

Expressing his trust in the doctors, health authorities and the company which created the vaccine, Vella decried conspiracy theories against the jab.

“I am taking a product by a renowned company, based on wide-spread knowledge, and approved by the European Medicines Authority, and so I have no doubts,” he said.

“We would be stupid to refuse the one thing that can save us, based on things that are not true.”

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
