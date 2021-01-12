menu

Casual election: Azzopardi eliminated, only seven votes separate Gulia and Pullicino Orlando

Votes inherited on first count: Charles Azzopardi - 1,028 • Gavin Gulia - 1,486 • Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando - 1,479

nicole_meilak
12 January 2021, 8:25am
by Nicole Meilak
Charles Azzopardi monitoring the vote sorting process (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
This story will be continuously updated

A casual election on the seventh district is currently underway, with three candidates vying for the seat vacated by Edward Scicluna.

This casual election is being contested by Charles Azzopardi, Gavin Gulia, and Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, all of which contested the last election on the Labour ticket.

On the first count Azzopardi inherited 1,028 votes and Gulia 1,486. Pullicino Orlando's votes are being counted.

At the Naxxar counting hall, Azzopardi closely followed the process and was supported by independent candidate Arnold Cassola.

Since the 2017 general election, Azzopardi fell out with Labour after he was not allowed to contest the 2019 local elections on its behalf following allegations of corruption and nepotism during his tenure as Rabat mayor.

The casual election is being held to fill the seat vacated by Edward Scicluna on the 7th District (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A police investigation was carried out into the claims, but no charges have been filed against him.

Azzopardi's elimination from the race avoided an embarrassing moment for the PL. Despite contesting the last general election on the Labour ticket, he is a life member of the Nationalist Party and voted in last year’s leadership election.

At one point this morning, Cassola accused one of the vote sorters of misplacing votes that should have gone to Azzopardi into Gulia's pigeon hole. The votes were resorted again.

READ ALSO: Charles Azzopardi welcome to sit on opposition benches should he be rejected by government – Bernard Grech

Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando (left), Charles Azzopardi (centre) and Gavin Gulia all contested the previous election on the Labour ticket, and are in turn eligible to contest this casual election
Currently the chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority, Gavin Gulia was the second person to submit a casual election nomination.

Having previously served as an MP and minister, he failed to get re-elected in 2017.

The third candidate to submit his nomination was MCST chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando. A former PN MP, he defected to the Labour Party after falling out with the Gonzi administration in 2012.

Gulia and Pullicino Orlando are not currently in the counting hall.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
