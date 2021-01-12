Casual election: Azzopardi eliminated, only seven votes separate Gulia and Pullicino Orlando

This story will be continuously updated

A casual election on the seventh district is currently underway, with three candidates vying for the seat vacated by Edward Scicluna.

This casual election is being contested by Charles Azzopardi, Gavin Gulia, and Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, all of which contested the last election on the Labour ticket.

In 7th district casual election, independent politician Arnold Cassola is assisting former Labour mayor Charles Azzopardi in monitoring the vote-counting. pic.twitter.com/HFylrEmriv — MaltaToday (@maltatoday) January 12, 2021

On the first count Azzopardi inherited 1,028 votes and Gulia 1,486. Pullicino Orlando's votes are being counted.

At the Naxxar counting hall, Azzopardi closely followed the process and was supported by independent candidate Arnold Cassola.

Since the 2017 general election, Azzopardi fell out with Labour after he was not allowed to contest the 2019 local elections on its behalf following allegations of corruption and nepotism during his tenure as Rabat mayor.

A police investigation was carried out into the claims, but no charges have been filed against him.

Azzopardi's elimination from the race avoided an embarrassing moment for the PL. Despite contesting the last general election on the Labour ticket, he is a life member of the Nationalist Party and voted in last year’s leadership election.

At one point this morning, Cassola accused one of the vote sorters of misplacing votes that should have gone to Azzopardi into Gulia's pigeon hole. The votes were resorted again.

Currently the chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority, Gavin Gulia was the second person to submit a casual election nomination.

Having previously served as an MP and minister, he failed to get re-elected in 2017.

The third candidate to submit his nomination was MCST chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando. A former PN MP, he defected to the Labour Party after falling out with the Gonzi administration in 2012.

Gulia and Pullicino Orlando are not currently in the counting hall.