Disowned Labour candidate Charles Azzopardi voted in PN leadership election

Labour candidate Charles Azzopardi who was disowned by his own party, voted in the Nationalist Party leadership election last year, MaltaToday can confirm.

Azzopardi, who was stopped from contesting the Rabat local election by the PL two years ago, is now vying for the parliamentary seat vacated by Edward Scicluna on the 7th District.

He had contested the 2017 general election on the Labour ticket and is eligible to contest the casual election.

But it remains unclear what Azzopardi’s intentions are if he is elected to parliament, which is a very likely possibility based on his electoral performance.

PN deputy leader for parliamentary affairs David Agius has confirmed that Azzopardi has been a party member for two years.

“He is a life member of the PN and even voted in the leadership election last year,” Agius said.

Asked whether Azzopardi will join the PN parliamentary group if elected in the casual election, Agius insisted it was still too early to discuss the matter.

“At this stage that is a hypothetical situation. We will cross the bridge when we come to it. If he is elected and Azzopardi shows his intentions, a discussion will be held then,” Agius said.

Asked about the corruption allegations made two years ago, Agius said a due diligence will be carried out but insisted that “if the allegations were a reality” action would have been taken by now.

Azzopardi submitted his nomination for the casual election earlier this week.

If elected Azzopardi can opt to sit as an independent or ask to join the PN parliamentary group. He has not made his intentions public and attempts to contact him have so far proved futile.

Labour Party deputy leader for party affairs Daniel Micallef refused to comment when contacted about the situation.

Azzopardi's potential election to parliament will see the governing party lose another seat after Konrad Mizzi was kicked out of the PL and now sits as an independent. Labour will still enjoy a three-seat majority in parliament.

The former popular Rabat mayor was disowned by the PL in 2019 and not allowed to contest the local election on its behalf.

The party decision was taken after allegations of corruption and nepotism were levelled against Azzopardi during his time as mayor.

Although a police investigation started back then, Azzopardi was never charged and it remains unclear whether the probe is ongoing.

Azzopardi stood as a general election candidate with Labour in 2017, which allows him to contest the casual election. He is one of only three candidates able to contest for the vacated seat – the other two are former PN MP, turned Labour candidate Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando and current Malta Tourism Authority chairperson Gavin Gulia.

Candidates have until Saturday to submit their nomination.

Pullicino Orlando had told MaltaToday that he would definitely contest, while Gulia said he will make a decision at the latest stage possible.