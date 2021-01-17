Hospitals: Steward to be facility managers

The Maltese government is planning to ‘take back’ the three hospitals it granted in a controversial multi-million deal to the unknown Vitals Global Healthcare, in a face-saving deal it will broker with Steward Healthcare.

Ministers were shown details of a plan by the health ministry that will lead to the stoppage of the emphyteutical deal, effectively returning the Gozo, St Luke’s and Karin Grech hospitals to the Maltese state.

However, the Maltese government has agreed that Steward Healthcare, the American medical company that is currently running the three hospitals, will be facility managers and responsible for the upkeep and equipping of the hospitals.

