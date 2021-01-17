menu

Hospitals: Steward to be facility managers

Steward Healthcare will still be responsible for the upkeep and equipping of the three hospitals subject to the Vitals privatisation deal

matthew_vella
17 January 2021, 9:08am
by Matthew Vella
Steward boss Armin Ernst (right) and health minister Chris Fearne at the opening of the Barts campus at the Gozo General Hospital. Both parties are attempting to redefine the hospitals privatisation contract.
The Maltese government is planning to ‘take back’ the three hospitals it granted in a controversial multi-million deal to the unknown Vitals Global Healthcare, in a face-saving deal it will broker with Steward Healthcare. 

Ministers were shown details of a plan by the health ministry that will lead to the stoppage of the emphyteutical deal, effectively returning the Gozo, St Luke’s and Karin Grech hospitals to the Maltese state. 

However, the Maltese government has agreed that Steward Healthcare, the American medical company that is currently running the three hospitals, will be facility managers and responsible for the upkeep and equipping of the hospitals. 

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
