Prof. Charmaine Gauci receives COVID-19 vaccine

Superintendent of Public Health, Prof. Charmaine Gauci received the COVID-19 vaccine this morning, making her the second high ranking Government official to do so, after President George Vella received his, several days ago.

Prof. Gauci has been the face of the government response to the pandemic, at one point giving daily news conferences on the latest updates. Earlier this week, critics had upbraided Gauci for not taking the vaccine.

Meanwhile, today it was announced that 17,767 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered so far. All patients at Karin Grech hospital have received their first dose of the vaccine.

In the past 24 hours there were 119 new cases of COVID-19, with 211 recoveries.