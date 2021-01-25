menu

Miriam Pace's family want public inquiry into her tragic death

The family of Miriam Pace, who died when her Hamrun house collapsed, say a public inquiry should be opened into the case 'without further delay'  

25 January 2021, 11:41am
by Laura Calleja
Miriam Pace (left) with her husband Carmel. She was killed when the family home collapsed as a result of ongoing excavation work in an adjacent construction site.
The family of Miriam Pace have called on the government to open a public inquiry into her death, which happened in March last year.

The family said that a magisterial inquiry report published on Sunday, looked into Pace’s death and showcased how the institutions “blatantly failed” in their obligation to safeguard the lives of third parties.

On March 2, 54-year-old Miriam Pace died under the rubble of her home after her house collapsed due to excavations in a neighbouring building site in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, Hamrun.

Her body was found hours after the collapse by the Civil Protection Department.

Four people have been charged with involuntary homicide over her death

In the report, Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit said that the investigation showed clear negligence, lack of adherence to regulation and the lack of skill by the persons responsible for the project.

The family said that the publication of this report, strengthens its view that a public inquiry should be opened - a request which they said has gone unanswered. 

“The Pace family also notes that the parliamentary motion regarding the opening of a public inquiry should be discussed without delay so that the Pace family itself is informed of the reasons why the call for a public inquiry is being ignored,” a statement disseminated by the family lawyer read.

