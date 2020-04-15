Four to be charged with involuntary homicide of Miriam Pace

Four people are expected to be charged today with the involuntary homicide of Miriam Pace.

The four include the architect and the contractor – all of whom were on police bail but were re-arrested this morning.

54-year-old Pace was buried under the rubble of her home after it collapsed in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, on 2 March in Hamrun.

Pace’s house was right next door to a building site which had been excavating at the time. Her body was found hours after the collapse by the Civil Protection Department.

The four accused: the 36 year-old architect, the Site Technical Officer, 72, the 37 year-old contractor and a 42 year-old workman, will appear before Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras charged with negligence that subsequently led to Pace’s death. This charge carries a maximum of four years in jail. The four are also facing other minor charges, that primarily carry fines.

The original inquiry into the accident was held by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

