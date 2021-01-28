COVID-19: Three deaths and 208 new cases

208 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

200 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,687.

23,512 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 2,095 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 14,452 while total cases registered stand at 17,400.

Three more persons died while infected with COVID-19 in the last 24-hours. Two men aged 87 and 69, both died at Mater Dei Hospital. One woman aged 87 died at Gozo General Hospital.

3,565 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 605,026.