menu

COVID-19: Three deaths and 208 new cases

COVID-19 update for 28 January | 3 deaths • 208 new cases, 200 recoveries • 2,687 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,565 • Vaccine doses administered till Sunday 23,512

laura_calleja
28 January 2021, 12:37pm
by Laura Calleja
200 new recoveries were registered on Thursday
200 new recoveries were registered on Thursday

208 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.  

200 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,687.

23,512 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 2,095 were second doses.  

Total recoveries stand at 14,452 while total cases registered stand at 17,400.

Three more persons died while infected with COVID-19 in the last 24-hours. Two men aged 87 and 69, both died at Mater Dei Hospital. One woman aged 87 died at Gozo General Hospital.

3,565 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 605,026. 

More in National
Pablo Micallef replaces Oliver Scicluna on PBS board
National

Pablo Micallef replaces Oliver Scicluna on PBS board
Karl Azzopardi
COVID-19: Three deaths and 208 new cases
National

COVID-19: Three deaths and 208 new cases
Laura Calleja
Italy failed to prevent Lampedusa 2013 tragedy when it refused rescue
National

Italy failed to prevent Lampedusa 2013 tragedy when it refused rescue
Matthew Vella
Rigs at Palumbo Shipyards to be removed, Infrastructure Minister says
National

Rigs at Palumbo Shipyards to be removed, Infrastructure Minister says
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.