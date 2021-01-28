120 asylum seekers relocated to EU member states from Malta

Over 120 migrants have been relocated to other European member states.

These migrants will pursue their claim for asylum in the member state participating in the relocation exercise, the National Security ministry said.

The relocation exercise is being coordinated between the European Commission and Malta. All the necessary health protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic have been followed according to the ministry.

In an informal video conference, Minister Byron Camilleri and EU Home Affairs Minister spoke about government’s strategy of ensuring more relocations complimented by joint action to support countries of origin and transit.

“Relocation should be part of the European approach to migration, together with progress on the external dimension with respect to returns and the prevention of crossings,” Camilleri said.

Preparations for the relocation of migrants involved the assistance of the Police Immigration Section, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Asylum Support Office (EASO). Relocation is co-financed by EU emergency assistance under the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF).