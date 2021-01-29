Magnificent Luqa Naval Reservoir set for restoration over the coming year

An abandoned reservoir in Luqa is being restored to its former glory with the aim of increasing Malta's current water storage supply.

WSC CEO Ivan Falzon said this was part of the company's three-year business plan to increase water storage capacity.

Measuring in at five storeys high, the reservoir is capable of holding over 45 million litres of water. Its interior is reminiscent of an underground cathedral, with towering pillars and arches all throughout.

"We're estimating that the reservoir was built around 1900. It seems that its intention was to serve the Drydocks as a fire-fighting backup," Falzon said.

After a multi-year drought, the reservoir will steadily fill up over the coming year. The corporation is hoping to have it commissioned for use by the end of this year.

Energy and sustainability minister Miriam Dalli said that the €500,000 investment forms part of a number of similar projects, all aimed towards maintaining a constant supply of water.

She said that the historical and architectural value of the reservoir is what prompted the corporation to organise a press tour, allowing media houses to catch a glimpse of the interior.