AstraZeneca vaccine recommended for authorisation by EU Medicines Agency

The European Medicines Agency has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, marking the third vaccine of its kind to be recommended for such authorisation.

“With this third positive opinion, we have further expanded the arsenal of vaccines available to EU and EEA member states to combat the pandemic and protect their citizens,” said Emer Cooke, Executive Director of EMA.

Clinical trials in the UK, Brazil and South Africa have showed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective when preventing COVID-19 among people aged 18 and above.

During the trials, the vaccine demonstrated a 60% efficacy. While there are not yet enough results to determine how well the vaccine will work for those about 55 years of age, but protection is expected.

Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, this will be administered as two injections into the arm. The second jab can be given anywhere between 4 to 12 weeks after the first.

The European Commission is now set to fast-track the decision-making process to determine whether the vaccine will be given conditional marketing authorisation. Once authorised, the vaccine can be rolled out across the EU.

Malta has one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on order as part of the EU's joint procurement strategy. In comparison, Malta had ordered 100,000 doses of the vaccine from Moderna, and 670,000 from Pfizer.

Great to hear the #AstraZeneca vaccine for #COVID19 has been recommended for approval by the European Medicines Agency #EMA. Imperative that agreed delivery dates and quantities are maintained. — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) January 29, 2021

Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the recommendation is great news, but emphasised that it's imperative that agreed delivery dates and quantities are maintained.