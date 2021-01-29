menu

Bar owners to receive up to €2,870 in government financial aid scheme

Government announces €2.2 million scheme which will be split among bars who were forced to close down due to the COVID-19 pandemic

karl_azzopardi
29 January 2021, 6:05pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Bars will be receiving a one-time payment of up to €2,870 to cover costs for the period they spent closed down as part of government efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said in a press conference a sum of €2.2 million will be split between commercial bars, bars that are housed within a club (kazin), and bars owned by clubs.

Political party clubs will be excluded from the scheme.

Bars and social clubs were forced to close in October, after coronavirus cases in the country spiked. They were set to reopen before Christmas festivities on 1 December but are set to remained closed until at least the end of February.

With commercial bars receiving €2,870, clubs forming part of a kazin will receive €1,860, while bars owned by non-political clubs will receive €1,260.

Owners submit their applications with the Malta Tourism Authority between March 1 and March 15.

