New Director of Church's Migrants Commission appointed

For the past 60 years, the Commission has assisted Maltese emigrants and their families, as well as foreign migrants seeking shelter and integration into Maltese society. 

30 January 2021, 10:14am

Archbishop Charles Jude Scicluna has appointed Fr. Anton D’Amato as the new Director of the Migrants Commission.

D’Amato replaces Mons. Alfred Vella in the role. Vella, who had held the position for 17 years will now be leading the Marriages Office at the Archdiocese.

For the past 60 years, the Commission has assisted Maltese emigrants and their families, as well as foreign migrants seeking shelter and integration into Maltese society. The Commission is made up of lawyer Ibtisam Sadegh, Architect Etienne Fenech, Dr. Rachel Taylor-East, Marija Zahra and Rose-Anne Abdilla.

D’Amato graduated in Law in 2009 and two years later began his studies for the priesthood at the Archbishop’s seminary and the University of Malta. He was ordained in April 2018 and worked for a time as the Junior College chaplain.

