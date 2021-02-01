Government to install 130 charging pillars for electric cars - Miriam Dalli

Government will be installing 130 charging pillars for electric cars over the coming year, according to Energy Minister Miriam Dalli.

In a parliamentary question tabled today, Dalli stated that there are plans to install 130 charging pillars, to be strategically placed across Malta and Gozo.

Each pillar will have two charging points, amounting to 260 total charging points.

Dalli said that other opportunities are being explored in order to increase the number of charging pillars as needed throughout the year.

So far, government has 56 charging pillars installed across the islands, 46 of which have two charging points. Therefore, there are currently 102 charging points under the ministry's remit.

The Energy Ministry itself makes use of six electric vehicles. These include three Nissan Leaf models, one Peugeot Ion, a Fiat Forklifter and a Reddot Forklifter