Directive for people to remain in their cars on Gozo ferry breaches ship protocol, UĦM tells government

Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin (UĦM) has called on government to lift a directive ordering Gozo Channel passengers to stay in their cars when crossing during Carnival weekend.

Last January, the Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne announced new measures to limit the rise in COVID-19 cases following carnival weekend.

Among other measures, passengers on the Gozo ferry must have their temperature taken, while onboard the ship, people have been encouraged to stay in their car.

The ferry will also continue to work at half capacity.

The union has called on government to lift the directive, as it goes against international maritime conventions on security as well as Gozo Channel’s own the protocols.

UĦM also said an independent risk assessment must be carried out on the matter in question.

“Gozo Channel masters will not be held liable for any possible consequences which might result from this directive,” the union said.

Workers, the union said, are experiencing issues with passengers when approaching them to leave their cars. People are telling Gozo Channel personnel “I will not listen to you and ignore the Prime Minister,” the union said.

“UĦM will keep insisting for the issuance of a public notice signalling the withdrawal of this directive to quell the existing doubts and in the interest of the safety of the commuters using the ferry service,” a statement read.

The union also noted that controlling passenger movement during the 30-minute crossing alone is not enough to control the pandemic.

“The recent experience of the holiday season when active cases exploded after people turned a blind eye to the COVID-19 restrictions showed that the situation may only remain under control through a broad strategy on various fronts and not just cosmetic measures,” it said.