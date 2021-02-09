[WATCH] AFM members receive COVID vaccinations

Members of the Armed Forces of Malta have begun receiving vaccinations against COVID-19.

A medical team within the AFM has been tasked with administering the vaccine at the Luqa headquarters, while another centre will be set up within the Academy for Disciplined Forces at Ta' Kandja in the coming days.

Thousands of workers within the disciplined forces will be receiving the vaccine in this next phase, with priority given towards police, soldiers, officers at the Corradino Correctional Facility, firefighters, community officials, and workers within the immigration sector.

During a visit to the Medical Centre of the Armed Forces of Malta, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Minister for Home Affairs Byron Camilleri observed the vaccination process.

Fearne thanked the armed forces for their work during the pandemic and for their role in handling consignments of the vaccine upon their arrival in Malta.

Camilleri described how these workers have had to adapt to a different reality throughout the past year. "Whether it is to enforce quarantine, whether it is to enforce the rules designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 or to keep essential services going even when we had a public health emergency, these workers were always there for us and will continue to do so."

"The fact that they are getting the vaccine means that they are better prepared for the coming weeks and months. I am very happy to see this sense of teamwork, where we are fighting the spread of COVID-19 together," Camilleri said.