Dar tal-Providenza staff and residents receive first doses of COVID vaccine

Residents and staff at Dar tal-Providenza have started receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first jabs were distributed this morning, with collaboration from the Social Care Standards Authority.

Christine Borg was the first resident to receive the vaccine, and Mary Rose Pulis was the first staff member to be inoculated.

Till yesterday, 51,641 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered, of which 16,265 are second doses.

So far, the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Astrazeneca vaccines have been authorised for distribution across Europe, and in turn Malta. A fourth vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will likely be authorised by March, the Prime Minister confirmed on Sunday.