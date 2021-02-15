menu

Dar tal-Providenza staff and residents receive first doses of COVID vaccine

The first inoculations took place on Monday morning

nicole_meilak
15 February 2021, 2:53pm
by Nicole Meilak
Mary Rose Pulis, pictured above, was the first member of staff at Dar Tal-Providenza to receive the vaccine (Photo: Dar Tal-Providenza)
Residents and staff at Dar tal-Providenza have started receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first jabs were distributed this morning, with collaboration from the Social Care Standards Authority.

Pictured above, the first resident at Dar Tal-Providenza to receive the COVID vaccine (Photo: Dar Tal-Providenza)
Christine Borg was the first resident to receive the vaccine, and Mary Rose Pulis was the first staff member to be inoculated.

Till yesterday, 51,641 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered, of which 16,265 are second doses.

So far, the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Astrazeneca vaccines have been authorised for distribution across Europe, and in turn Malta. A fourth vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will likely be authorised by March, the Prime Minister confirmed on Sunday.

 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
