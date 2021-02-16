menu

Malta may get fifth casino as government issues call for new concession

Government intends giving out a fifth casino licence and has issued a request for proposals that specifically excludes Gozo and Comino

nicole_meilak
16 February 2021, 4:41pm
by Nicole Meilak

Malta may get a fifth casino with government’s Privatisation Unit issuing a request for proposals.

The call was published in today's Government Gazette, with the Privatisation Unit acting on behalf of the Economy Ministry.

The RFP says that the casino itself will have to be situated in one of the tourist areas established by the Malta Tourism Authority, but cannot be in Gozo and Comino.

At a minimum, the casino must hold 225 gaming devices and 15 gaming tables.

Interested bidders will have to pay a concession fee of €11 million payable over thee years. Bidders have until 7 April this year to submit their proposals to the privatisation unit.

There are currently four licensed casinos in Malta, namely Dragonara Casino, Portomaso Casino, Casino Malta and Oracle Casino.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
