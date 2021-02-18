menu

UĦM escalates industrial action at the Office of the Attorney General

As from next Monday, lawyers and legal procurators are not to attend hearings in the Court of Criminal Appeal

nicole_meilak
18 February 2021, 6:52pm
by Nicole Meilak

Industrial action within the Office of the Attorney General will be escalating after government remained silent on demands for better working conditions, according to Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin.

With effect from Monday 22 February, lawyers and legal procurators will not be appearing for or attending hearings of cases in the Court of Criminal Appeal, Inferior Jurisdiction. However, this directive will not be applying to those appeals lodged by the Attorney General itself. 

All directives that have been in force since 14 January will remain as such. 

After winning official recognition for thse professionals in September 2020, UĦM called for talks to begin on a collective agreement with a financial package that reflects the market.

According to the union, management at the Attorney General's office are yet to start these talks. 

"The unattractive conditions in this institution are leading to more professionals joining the private sector. So much so that in the last year alone, eight lawyers have left the office, including three in the last two months," the union stated. 

UĦM argued that this situation is undermining government's efforts in implementing recommendations from the Venice Commission, stating that the Office of the Attorney General is crucial for justice and the rule of law.

Further to this, the union warns that it will continue to escalate industrial actions if government remains silent on these demands. 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
