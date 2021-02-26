Financial aid scheme for bar and club owners extended until end-March

menu

karl_azzopardi
26 February 2021, 8:30pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Government’s financial aid scheme to bars and clubs has been extended until the end of March.  

Addressing annual general meeting of the Band Clubs Association, the Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo said the decision has been taken in light of the announcement that bars and clubs will remain closed until the end of next month.  

Bars and social clubs were forced to close in October, after coronavirus cases in the country spiked. They were set to reopen before Christmas festivities on 1 December but are set to remained closed until at least the end of March. 

Those falling under Category A (commercial bars) will be receiving €2,870. These same owners will now be also receiving additional aid of €717.  

In total commercial bars will receive a payment of €3,587 covering the period from the 28th October, 2020 to the 31th March, 2021.  

Those falling under Category B (bars forming part of a club) will be receiving €1,860. The owners will be receiving additional aid of €465. In total each bar forming part of a club will receive a payment of €2,325 covering the period from the 28th October 2020 to the 31th March, 2021. 

Those falling under Category C (non-political mergers) will be receiving €1,260. These same owners will now receive additional aid of €315. In total, they will receive a payment of €1,575 covering the period from the 28th October to the 31th March, 2021. 

Concerned parties can apply for this scheme from 1 to 15 March 2021 by calling the Malta Tourism Authority or by sending an email on [email protected]

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
