Bird carcasses intercepted by customs in postal package

nicole_meilak
1 March 2021, 7:25pm
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Malta Customs
Photo: Malta Customs

Customs Officials have seized 10 bird carcasses found in a suspicious package arriving from the UK.

The incident happened last week, as Customs Officials stationed at MaltaPost flagged a suspicious parcel for further controls.

Officials opened the parcel in the presence of MaltaPost representatives and discovered 10 bird carcasses, which were subsequently seized pending investigations.

ERA officials were called onto the scene to help identify the birds and proceed with the investigation.

Photo: Malta Customs
Photo: Malta Customs

