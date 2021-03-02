menu

'Silence in the face of injustice killed Miriam', Repubblika remembers Hamrun house collapse victim

Civil society NGO Repubblika is commemorating Miriam Pace, who died following the collapse of her Hamrun house last year

karl_azzopardi
2 March 2021, 2:34pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Miriam Pace, 54, died when her house in Hamrun collapsed
Miriam Pace died because people remained silent in the face of injustice, Repubblika President Robert Aquilina has said. 

Aquilina was speaking during a protest held by the civil society group one year one from the tragic house collapse in Hamrun which killed the 54-year-old woman. The protest was held in line with the wishes of the Pace family.  

“We all contributed to Miriam Pace’s death when we stayed silent in the face of corruption and wrong doing,” Aquilina said. 

He said that people are paying the price for unregulated development and lack of urban planning. 

Repubblika members placed flowers and candles along the boundary wall sealing off the remains of Miriam Pace's house
“But Miriam Pace paid the highest price. She paid with her life,” Aquilina said. 

He stated that all deaths related to building collapses in the country have been women. 

“It seems Repubblika has been destined to remember women who have been killed in the context of devastation,” Aquilina said. 

The NGO vowed to not remain silent when cases of injustice crop up. 

“We promise to continue working in favour or truth and justice,” Aquilina said.

The 54-year-old Pace died under the rubble of her home in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, Hamrun.

Her body was found hours after the collapse by rescuers.

The vigil is being held at the site of the incident, one year on from Pace’s untimely death.

READ ALSO: ‘Stop bullying ordinary people,’ building collapse survivor tells contractors

Four men linked to the construction site have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
