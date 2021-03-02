[WATCH] Chris Fearne claims Opposition MP asked him to jump COVID-19 vaccine queue

A Nationalist member of parliament asked to jump the COVID-19 vaccine queue, Health Minister Chris Fearne has claimed.

In a fiery exchange in parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Fearne hit back at Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s insinuation that some people were jumping the vaccine queue.

“I do have people asking me to jump the queue but I always refused… I also had a member of the Opposition parliamentary group asking me to jump the queue and told him off,” Fearne hit back without naming the MP.

“If you want I can tell you in your ear who the MP was,” Fearne said, adding he did not want to embarrass him in public.

The exchange came on the back of a ministerial statement by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who was reporting on a meeting of the European Council that discussed among other things the pandemic.

Opposition MPs were critical of government’s handling of the pandemic as daily infections have continued to surge, hitting a record 336 today.