menu

[WATCH] Chris Fearne claims Opposition MP asked him to jump COVID-19 vaccine queue

Health Minister Chris Fearne claims that a member of the Nationalist Party parliamentary group asked him to jump the COVID-19 vaccine queue

kurt_sansone
2 March 2021, 5:30pm
by Kurt Sansone
Chris Fearne addressing the Opposition's criticism in parliament on government's COVID-19 strategy
Chris Fearne addressing the Opposition's criticism in parliament on government's COVID-19 strategy

A Nationalist member of parliament asked to jump the COVID-19 vaccine queue, Health Minister Chris Fearne has claimed.

In a fiery exchange in parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Fearne hit back at Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s insinuation that some people were jumping the vaccine queue.

“I do have people asking me to jump the queue but I always refused… I also had a member of the Opposition parliamentary group asking me to jump the queue and told him off,” Fearne hit back without naming the MP.

“If you want I can tell you in your ear who the MP was,” Fearne said, adding he did not want to embarrass him in public.

The exchange came on the back of a ministerial statement by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who was reporting on a meeting of the European Council that discussed among other things the pandemic.

Opposition MPs were critical of government’s handling of the pandemic as daily infections have continued to surge, hitting a record 336 today.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Azzopardi claims frame-up of tax official by civil service head and former police chief
National

Azzopardi claims frame-up of tax official by civil service head and former police chief
Nicole Meilak
Higher fines, new COVID measures may be implemented in coming days
National

Higher fines, new COVID measures may be implemented in coming days
Nicole Meilak
[WATCH] Chris Fearne claims Opposition MP asked him to jump COVID-19 vaccine queue
National

[WATCH] Chris Fearne claims Opposition MP asked him to jump COVID-19 vaccine queue
Kurt Sansone
‘Cannabis by mail’ rumbled by Brexit: Customs busts British drugs imports
National

‘Cannabis by mail’ rumbled by Brexit: Customs busts British drugs imports
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.