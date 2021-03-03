Doctors call for more restrictive measures as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Updated at 12:03pm with Forum Unions Maltin statement

The Malta Association of Public Health Medicine (MAPHM) has called for an increase in restrictive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in light of Malta’s recent surge in cases.

The association said that Mater Dei Hospital is full to the brim, with only a handful of ITU beds left available.

“Other countries have gone into lockdown for a far lower rate of infections than we are in right now. We are not advocating for a full lockdown, but there is a need to introduce stricter measures to stop the current very high level of spread. None of us wants to restrict activities so much that it hurts our families and businesses, but unfortunately, this is the situation we are now in. Unless we make sacrifices now, we will end up suffering even more,” the association said.

On Tuesday, Malta recorded 336 new COVID-19, a record for the island. In the wake of this, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) has requested a meeting with the Prime Minister, echoing concerns made by the MAPHM.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said in parliament that new measures might be implemented in the coming days if needed, following discussions with healthcare workers.

The MAPHM said that this had been the philosophy and reasoning since day 1 of the pandemic, and whilst this was handled admirably 12 months ago, there is a hesitancy to do what is necessary to prevent further spread now, where the risk is even greater due to the new virus variants and a higher rate of spread.

“This pandemic has taken a great toll on many people, both directly and indirectly. However, we need to keep on fighting it according to scientific evidence unless we want all the effort and sacrifices of the past year would have been in vain,” the association said.

The association said the new measures should reduce the “mingling of people from different households.”

“All non-essential activities, such as extra-curricular activities and recreational activities, should be restricted for some time. We must improve enforcement through adequate human resourcing and an increase in penalties for defaulters. Regarding workplaces, we have had a full year to prepare our workforce to work remotely. The government should lead by example here and order all non-essential personnel to work from home,” the association said.

The MAPHM said that unless activities are restricted now, Malta will be in a worse situation in a few weeks, requiring even stricter measures. The association said once the infection rates decrease and a significant portion of the population has been vaccinated, activities can gradually restart.

“The cost of not doing this would be measured in lives lost,” the association said.

The MAPHM said in the meantime, the public should avoid gatherings, keep two meters apart from others, wear a mask properly and wash hands with soap or alcohol regularly, especially when outside the house.

“As always, stay at home if you feel unwell and call the Helpline 111 for advice. This too shall pass, but we need to all do our part both as individuals and as policymakers,” the association said.

'More measures needed' - Forum Unions Maltin

Forum Unions Maltin said it was concerned that the COVID-19 situation was spiralling out of control at this critical stage in the pandemic.

“Rather than a return to normality, the country has not only hit record numbers, but this occurred when 10% of the population has been vaccinated,” the union said.

Forum Unions Maltin said it is calling for the government to introduce temporary measures to control the situation as it had done back in May, and again in October of last year.

“These should include temporarily closing of establishments where people have to congregate indoors, government directives in place for remote working for all those workers for whom such arrangements are possible, strict enforcement of mask-wearing and social distance measures and hefty fines for those who are ignoring the health directives,” the union said.

Forum Unions Maltin said these directives should remain in place until the cases can be brought under control.