PN proposes gender audit of parliamentary structures on International Women's Day

The Nationalist Party has proposed a gender audit of parliamentary structures and procedures on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The party announced its action plan, Addressing a National Democratic Deficit, at a press conference on Monday.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said the PN was working towards a fairer and more sustainable society.

"To have a just society, we have to make sure women are on an equal footing," Grech said. He added that it was the only way for the country to be truly fair.

Grech said it was important for women to be given the same opportunities economically and socially as men. "We still see violence towards women, women getting paid less for doing the same job as men. This discrimination is unacceptable," he said.

Spearheading the action plan, Nationalist MP Therese Comodini Cachia said it also included supporting the gender parity system for parliament and the equality check of internal party structures.

Comodini Cachia said it also included reinforcing the internal policy against harassment and bullying by appointing two officers to implement an internal gender equality policy.

The action plan also includes training programmes for both women and men interested in participating in politics, focusing on gender issues within politics and policy developments.

Comodini Cachia said that after completing the aforementioned training programmes, there would be opportunities to be placed under shadow party officials and parliament members.

"The PN has opened the action plan for public consultation; it will then publish its finished proposals on 30 June," Comodini Cachia said.

PN remains unchanged on abortion

Asked by MaltaToday whether it was time for women to be given the right to make their own choices on their body by introducing abortion, Grech said that the party’s position remained unchanged for the time being. Grech said the PN was pro-life.

Asked for his reaction to the MaltaToday survey results released yesterday, which showed that despite a decrease in Robert Abela's trust rating, Grech’s remained static, the PN leader said this confirmed that the public was giving the party more attention. He said the party would continue to protect the best interests of the Maltese. Grech refused to comment on Abela’s dip in trust rating.