MaltaToday Survey | Red alert as Robert Abela’s trust rating slides below 40%

Robert Abela’s trust rating has slumped to its lowest ever at 39.8% as the Prime Minister continues to shed support in the MaltaToday March survey.

This is the first time that the trust rating of a Labour leader has fallen below the 40% mark since October 2017.

Abela loses almost two points since last month’s survey at a time when the country is battling a surge in coronavirus infections.

Support for the Labour Party stands at 39.2%, its worst result since the last general election, the March MaltaToday survey shows.

The PL loses almost two points since last month’s survey as the downward trend that started in December continues to hound the governing party.

Support for the Nationalist Party now stands at 32.6%, a marginal decrease of 0.4 points, leaving it in a static position despite the PL’s slide.

ADPD registers 1.7%, an increase of one percentage point over last month’s survey.

Taking into account the actual performance of the political parties in the last general election as a starting point and using the survey results on how people voted back then and how they will vote now, shows the PL ahead with just under 23,000 votes. In the 2017 general election, the PL surpassed the PN by 35,280 votes.