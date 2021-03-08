menu

Over 500 fined last week for COVID-19 breaches

This comes after an enforcement blitz over the weekend led to major confusion over the use of face masks, with many receiving fines for eating takeaway in outdoor areas

nicole_meilak
8 March 2021, 4:19pm
by Nicole Meilak

Over 500 fines were issued by the Malta Police Force last week in connection with breaches of COVID-19 regulations. 

This comes after new measures were put in place amid a sharp spike in new coronavirus cases.

An enforcement blitz over the weekend led to major confusion over the use of face masks, as many reported receiving fines for eating takeaway without a mask. 

However, the legal notice introduced last October on mandatory use of face masks had already outlined several exemptions to the mask rule, and eating takeaway outdoors was not a legal exemption. 

The legal notice only makes exemptions for children up to three years of age, and persons with "severe cognitive, physical, mental or respiratory impairments who have difficulties tolerating a mask as certified by a licensed medical practitioner" - with those in the latter category required to carry relevant medical documentation at all times.

With respect to dining, the temporary removal of face masks is only allowed when seated at establishments where food and drink is served. Otherwise, food must only be consumed at a private home or in a private vehicle.

In turn, one cannot remove their face mask when seated in a picnic area, or any outdoor area for that matter.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
James Caterers guilty of breaching parliamentary privilege with threatening letter to National Audit Office
National

James Caterers guilty of breaching parliamentary privilege with threatening letter to National Audit Office
Karl Azzopardi
Over 500 fined last week for COVID-19 breaches
National

Over 500 fined last week for COVID-19 breaches
Nicole Meilak
Robert Abela defends ex-PA chief Johann Buttigieg over Yorgen Fenech chats
National

Robert Abela defends ex-PA chief Johann Buttigieg over Yorgen Fenech chats
Nicole Meilak
Removing face mask to eat and smoke is illegal
National

Removing face mask to eat and smoke is illegal
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.