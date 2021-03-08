Over 500 fined last week for COVID-19 breaches

Over 500 fines were issued by the Malta Police Force last week in connection with breaches of COVID-19 regulations.

This comes after new measures were put in place amid a sharp spike in new coronavirus cases.

An enforcement blitz over the weekend led to major confusion over the use of face masks, as many reported receiving fines for eating takeaway without a mask.

However, the legal notice introduced last October on mandatory use of face masks had already outlined several exemptions to the mask rule, and eating takeaway outdoors was not a legal exemption.

The legal notice only makes exemptions for children up to three years of age, and persons with "severe cognitive, physical, mental or respiratory impairments who have difficulties tolerating a mask as certified by a licensed medical practitioner" - with those in the latter category required to carry relevant medical documentation at all times.

With respect to dining, the temporary removal of face masks is only allowed when seated at establishments where food and drink is served. Otherwise, food must only be consumed at a private home or in a private vehicle.

In turn, one cannot remove their face mask when seated in a picnic area, or any outdoor area for that matter.