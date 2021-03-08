menu

Occupy Justice commemorates Daphne Caruana Galizia on International Women's Day

Activists gathered at Bidnija, the site of her murder, to pay respect on International Women's Day

nicole_meilak
8 March 2021, 5:47pm
by Nicole Meilak

Occupy Justice activists commemorated Daphne Caruana Galizia on International Women's Day by visiting the Bidnija site of her muder earlier this evening. 

"We are discovering the growing number of men involved in the murder of Daphne. So far there are 7 men - against one woman with a laptop. The plot of many men against one woman. State feminicide," activist Alessandra Dee Crespo said. 

The NGO said that they will continue to celebrate Caruana Galizia's work, while saluting women battling "power-hungry men who seek to silence them and strip them of their dignity".

"From here we greet all those women who are suffering under the hands of men who care only about power over their wives. They only care about silencing women in their lives. To deprive them of their voice, to deprive them of their dignity." 

Occupy Justice offered a word of support for journalists worldwide, especially female journalists often subject to gender-based attacks or threats of violence.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed in Bidnija on 17 October in a powerful car bomb.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
