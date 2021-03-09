Montenegro government to investigate Mozura wind-farm project, Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic says

The Montenegrin government will be investigating the Mozura wind farm project, Montenegro Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic has said.

“The National Council for the Fight against High-Level Corruption attaches priority importance to the investigation and resolution of this case, and will soon start talks with the competent authorities in Malta regarding this case,” Abazovic said.

Enemalta had invested in a windfarm project in Montenegro in 2015, after buying the shares from Cifidex, a Seychelles-based company.

However, an investigation by Reuters and Times of Malta last year revealed that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black profited from the windfarm deal through its business relationship with Cifidex.

Enemalta bought the shareholding at a much higher premium than what Cifidex paid to acquire the project from a Spanish firm.

The Maltese police are investigating the case, which also cost former energy minister Konrad Mizzi his place in the Labour Party parliamentary group.

Mizzi was expelled from the party as a result of the revelations and is now an independent MP.