COVID alarm as 510 new cases recorded in past 24 hours

COVID-19 update for 10 March | 2 deaths • 510 new cases • 361 recoveries • 3,183 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 4,423 • Vaccine doses administered till Tuesday 105,416  

10 March 2021, 8:44am
by Karl Azzopardi / Laura Calleja
Malta has registered a record 510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry has announced.  

Active cases stand at 3,182, after two deaths were registered.   

Two males aged 73 and 64 died at Mater Dei Hospital. 337 deaths have been registered since the start of the pandemic.  

361 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,838. Total cases stand at 25,357.  

4,423 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 737,897.  New cases account for 12% of the total swab tests carried out.

Till yesterday 105,416 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered. 35,093 of those were second doses.  

Earlier on Tuesday, the Opposition leader Bernard Grech said it was evident that Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne had lost control of the pandemic due to their "incompetence and arrogance.” 

READ ALSO: Teachers' union registers industrial dispute over authorities' 'failure to act' amid rising COVID cases

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
