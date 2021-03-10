COVID alarm as 510 new cases recorded in past 24 hours

Malta has registered a record 510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry has announced.

Active cases stand at 3,182, after two deaths were registered.

Two males aged 73 and 64 died at Mater Dei Hospital. 337 deaths have been registered since the start of the pandemic.

361 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,838. Total cases stand at 25,357.

4,423 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 737,897. New cases account for 12% of the total swab tests carried out.

Till yesterday 105,416 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered. 35,093 of those were second doses.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Opposition leader Bernard Grech said it was evident that Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne had lost control of the pandemic due to their "incompetence and arrogance.”

