For Filipino live-in carers, COVID-19 vaccine cannot come early enough

Filipino live-in carers in Malta have appealed to the health authorities to be included in the vaccination timetable as soon as possible.

The foreign workers tend to be specially chosen by Maltese elderly patients and families as live-in nurses and au pairs.

Correspondence in February between the health authorities and a live-in carer obtained by this newspaper shows that despite their nursing role to some of Malta’s most vulnerable and aged citizens, these workers were not considered as eligible for the first cohort of vaccinations.

Live-in carer Mary Ann Amistad told MaltaToday that while her employer received the vaccine, she feels carers should be included too.

“We are the ones living with our elderly employer. We are living in the same household. If I catch COVID-19, who will take care of my employer? I would have to be isolated. I could lose my job if I get infected, apart from the risk that poses to my employer. I wouldn’t want her to get sick because of me,” she said.

Amistad says she uses public transport and she regularly carries out errands to buy groceries, medicines and other essentials. “I go out to buy groceries, pay bills, accompany my employer to the clinic, the hairdresser, walking outside... I am more exposed outside than she is. I have a high risk of getting it.”

Amistad is appealing to the health authorities to include live-in carers in the next cohort. “We are at risk, and we are also risking the health and life of the elderly that we are taking care of.”

Another Filipino live-in carer, Leonora Silos, however received an invitation to receive her first dose on 24 March and is due to receive her second on 2 June – she was eligible due to her age (61) and not because she is a live-in carer. She had not been included in the first cohort of professionals to receive the vaccine.

“I am grateful for this, but sadly the person I am taking care of hasn’t even received an appointment yet, and she’s 87-years-old! I’m appealing to the health authorities to prioritise these vulnerable people, myself as well as my employer.”

Silos however said it was important that carers are given the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. “I don’t want to put my employer at risk; that’s why I want to be vaccinated. Us carers care deeply for our employers, we love them like family. We want to be covered to protect them. I hope the health authorities will start to give this importance.”

There are currently four COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the EU so far – Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen – three of these vaccines require people to take two doses several weeks apart. The latter vaccine is a single dose. Health professionals, educators, persons in essential jobs such as water services and postal workers, vulnerable groups and those over 60 are eligible for the vaccine.