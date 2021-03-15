menu

Hibernians FC president Tony Bezzina dies

Tony Bezzina, who occupied the role of Hibernians FC president for more than 43 years, has died

karl_azzopardi
15 March 2021, 12:23pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Tony Bezzina has died aged 72
Long-standing Hibernians FC president Tony Bezzina has died at the age of 72.

The Paola club president had served in the role for more than 43 years, helping the club to win a number of titles, including league championships. He is ostensibly the longest serving club president in Malta's sports history.

He was first elected club president on 6 June 1978, having been in the club’s committee since 1973.

Bezzina is the son of the late Salvu Bezzina and Frances Formosa.

Having completed his studies, he had then entered into his father’s business.  

His father was another great benefactor of the club and his memory is still cherished in Paola. 

In 2019, Bezzina was awarded the medal for service to the Republic, for his contributions to the local football scene.

There was an outpouring of grief in Paola and the world of football at the news of his demise.

Illum Raħal Ġdid tilef l-Iben favurit tiegħu. Bniedem li għalih ma kienitx tagħmel differenza min int jew minn fejn int...

Posted by Chris Bonett on Monday, 15 March 2021

Both the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party expressed their condolences.  

M’ghandiex kliem biex nesprimi d-dwejjaq tieghi u cert ta’ eluf ohra. Il-familja ta’ Tony Bezzina ghada kemm tilfet...

Posted by Jason Azzopardi on Monday, 15 March 2021

Former MFA vice president Chris Bonett said Paola lost "its most favourite son". He described him as a man who considered everyone as his friend and who used football to unite people.

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, who is from Paola, said he lost "a friend, who was like a father to me". Azzopardi extolled Bezzina for helping others and doing charitable work without seeking the limelight. 

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
