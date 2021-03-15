Two hospitalised after traffic accident in San Gwann

Two persons were hospitalised following a traffic accident in San Gwann on Monday morning.

The accident took place at 10:30am in Triq Bella Vista.

Police said a collision had occurred between two cars, a Nissan Qashqai driven by a 45-year-old man from Gharghur and a Toyota Starlet driven by an 84-year-old man from San Gwann.

There was also a 77-year-old passenger in the Toyota Starlet.

Both the 84 and 77-year-olds were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is going.