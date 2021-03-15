menu

Two hospitalised after traffic accident in San Gwann

Two persons aged 77 and 84 were hospitalised following a traffic accident in San Gwann

laura_calleja
15 March 2021, 12:49pm
by Laura Calleja
The accident took place at 10:30am in Triq Bella Vista (Photo: Malta Police Force)
Two persons were hospitalised following a traffic accident in San Gwann on Monday morning.

The accident took place at 10:30am in Triq Bella Vista.

Police said a collision had occurred between two cars, a Nissan Qashqai driven by a 45-year-old man from Gharghur and a Toyota Starlet driven by an 84-year-old man from San Gwann.

There was also a 77-year-old passenger in the Toyota Starlet.

Photo: Malta Police Force
Both the 84 and 77-year-olds were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is going.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
