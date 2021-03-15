Equality Commission concerned over derogatory comments on social media against women

The National Commission for the Promotion of Equality has expressed concern over recent "degrading, sexist and insulting" comments that appeared on social media.

“Sexist comments create a climate of intimidation, fear and insecurity. Specific groups of women, for example, young women, politicians, journalists or public figures, are often the target of sexist abuse,” the NCPE said in a statement on Monday.

It was reacting to Godfrey Leone Ganado's derogatory comments against PBS Head of News Norma Saliba on Sunday.

The NCPE said that 63% of women journalists in the EU had been confronted with verbal abuse. In comparison, 58% of female politicians from 45 European countries have been the target of online sexist attacks on social networks.

“Sexist hate speech is not only a form of violence against women and girls, but it also widens gender inequality by hindering women’s full participation in public life,” the commission said.

The NCPE said that women in Malta are underrepresented in several spheres of life, especially in decision-making positions within public institutions. “Whilst corrective measures are being undertaken to address this imbalance, the use of abusive language against women risks undoing the positive impact of these efforts,” the commission said.

The NCPE highlighted that everyone has a right to participate in public life without fear of intimidation due to personal characteristics such as gender, sexual orientation, age, religion and race/ethnic origin.

“In this context, the NCPE reiterates that there should be no place for misogynistic language in a democratic society founded on equality,” the commission said.