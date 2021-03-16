Malta prostitution reform gains support of European sex workers union

A coalition of international sex worker unions and the gay rights organisations have come out in support of the decriminalisation of sex work in Malta, despite universal opposition by social work charities, women’s groups and anti-trafficking stakeholders.

The Maltese government’s attempts to decriminalise sex work have been met with opposition by NGOs who claim the proposals do not address trafficking of women or provide a strong exit programme for women forced into prostitution.

But the government is now being buttressed by the International Committee of Rights of Sex Workers in Europe, a coalition that includes ILGA Europe, La Strada International, and the European NGO Platform Against Human Trafficking, amongst others.

“With this statement, our organizations wish to express our support to the Maltese government in its effort to develop a law reform that would ensure that the rights of sex workers are protected. Our organisations, after careful consideration, consultation and research wholeheartedly support the decriminalisation of sex work,” the organisations said.

“Globally sex workers and their organisations are demanding decriminalisation, the right to self-determination and self-organisation. Our organisations support the principles that laws and policies which impact marginalised communities should be developed with the meaningful involvement of those communities, ensuring their views are heard and their demands included.”

Malta is already recognised globally as a leading country in the protection of LGBTI people.

The organisations said that policies that criminalise sex workers, migrants and their work or organisations supporting them, lead to more, not less, violence and exploitation. “These types of repressive environments consistently undermine access to services, decent work and justice, and lead to increased human rights violations.”

The organisations also said the criminalisation of clients, known as Swedish Model, on sex workers in countries such as Sweden, Norway, France, Ireland and Northern Ireland was a pathway to precocity, violence and infectious diseases for sex workers.

“Meanwhile, in countries and states where sex work is decriminalised, sex workers’ report greater acces to legal protection. Their ability to exercise other key rights, including to justice and health care has improved. Decriminalisation of sex workers and their occupation contributes significantly to their protection, dignity, and equality.

“The evidence is clear: only decriminalisation of sex work will protect the well being and dignity of sex workers.”

The joint statement was signed by ILGA Europe, Transgender Europe, the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Youth & Student Organisation, the Platform for Intrnational Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants, La Strada International, European NGO platform against human trafficking, European AIDS Treament Group and the International Committee on the Rights of Sex Workers in Europe.