Health authorities say 86% of over 80s have received the COVID-19 vaccine

86% of persons over 80-years-old have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the health authorities said on Tuesday.

So far, 122,366 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Malta, of which 39,695 were second doses.

According to data compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Malta still maintains the highest rate of full coronavirus vaccine coverage within the European Union.

8.1% of the Maltese population have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, followed by Poland with 5.2% and Demark with 5%.

Malta also has the highest first dose rate, with 17.6% of the population having received the first dose, followed by Hungary with 15.3% and Finland with 12.6%

The health authorities advised persons that were over the age of 80 who were mobile, live in their home and have not received their COVID-19 vaccination invitation to call the 145 helpline to be given an appointment date.