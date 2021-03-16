menu

Health authorities say 86% of over 80s have received the COVID-19 vaccine

The latest statistics released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control show that Malta tops the EU league table for COVID-19 vaccines with 8.1% of the population having received the second dose

laura_calleja
16 March 2021, 9:35am
by Laura Calleja

86% of persons over 80-years-old have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the health authorities said on Tuesday. 

So far, 122,366 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Malta, of which 39,695 were second doses.

According to data compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Malta still maintains the highest rate of full coronavirus vaccine coverage within the European Union.

8.1% of the Maltese population have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, followed by Poland with 5.2% and Demark with 5%.

Malta also has the highest first dose rate, with 17.6% of the population having received the first dose, followed by Hungary with 15.3% and Finland with 12.6%

Data taken from the ECDC shows the top three counrties for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
Data taken from the ECDC shows the top three counrties for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
The health authorities advised persons that were over the age of 80 who were mobile, live in their home and have not received their COVID-19 vaccination invitation to call the 145 helpline to be given an appointment date.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
