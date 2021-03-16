COVID-19: Three deaths and 313 new cases

313 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

126,277 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 40,681 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 23,591, while total cases registered stand at 27,061.

There are currently 3,113 active COVID-19 cases.

Three persons died in the last 24-hours. Two women aged 70 and one man aged 73. All of whom died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 357.

4,463 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 763,393.