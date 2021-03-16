menu

COVID-19: Three deaths and 313 new cases

COVID-19 update for 16 March | 3 deaths •  313 new cases • 215 recoveries • 3,113 active cases • 4,463 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered till Monday 126,277

laura_calleja
16 March 2021, 12:33pm
by Laura Calleja
313 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday
313 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday

313 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

126,277 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 40,681 were second doses.   

Total recoveries stand at 23,591, while total cases registered stand at 27,061.

There are currently 3,113 active COVID-19 cases.

Three persons died in the last 24-hours. Two women aged 70 and one man aged 73. All of whom died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 357. 

4,463 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 763,393.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
More in National
Fishing coops disagree over renewable tuna quota for small boats
National

Fishing coops disagree over renewable tuna quota for small boats
Karl Azzopardi
Vatican burying head in sand, say gay Catholics over same-sex blessings
National

Vatican burying head in sand, say gay Catholics over same-sex blessings
Laura Calleja
Għadira carpark lacks charging pillars, PN says
National

Għadira carpark lacks charging pillars, PN says
Karl Azzopardi
COVID-19: Three deaths and 313 new cases
National

COVID-19: Three deaths and 313 new cases
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.