Nationalist Party delegation meets President over Interpretation Act

Members of the Nationalist Party met with President George Vella to discuss a bill amending the Interpetation Act.

Earlier on Thursday, a delegation from the Nationalist Party met with the President at San Anton Palace to put forward their concerns over the bill.

During the meeting, the Opposition told the President that the bill being proposed goes against the Consitution, and will take away from the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

The delegation further explained that the Constitutional Court already gave a number of sentences on this subject, with no doubt that the Minister's proposal breaches the Constitution.

The Nationalist Party said that they expect Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis to withdraw the bill, while maintaining that they are ready to enter into constructive dialogue with the Minister to find a solution.

The bill amending the Interpretation Act is in its second reading in parliament, where the Nationalist Party has vehemently shown opposition to legislation.

As it stands, the bill amending the Interpretation Act will allow administrative fines issued by regulatory entities to be interpreted as a criminal punishment.

Government moved the Bill after failing to obtain a two-thirds approval for a direct amendment of the Constitution.