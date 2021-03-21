PN leader calls urgent parliamentary group meeting following Keith Schembri charges

The Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has called for an urgent parliamentary group meeting following court revelations surrounding Keith Schembri on Saturday evening.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's former aid Keith Schembri was on Saturday charged with corruption, forgery and false testimony. He was denied bail.

The parliamentary group meeting will take place at around 6 pm.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party said the charges against the 11 people on Saturday evening were issued after two inquires which were started by former leader Simon Busutill were concluded.

The inquiries concerned the sale of golden passports and alleged corruption between Keith Schembri and Adrian Hillman.

