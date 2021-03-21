Muscat reacts to Schembri charges... with a reminder on Egrant allegations

Reacting to court developments on Saturday evening, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has said that he will let justice run its course.

Muscat's former aid Keith Schembri was on Saturday charged with corruption, forgery and false testimony. He was denied bail.

The former PM said he has received a number of requests for his reaction to Saturday’s proceedings.

“After a number of stories, accusations and inquiries, a number of people were charged in court over alleged cases of corruption in the private sector, most notably with The Times of Malta, which is being said were carried out under a Nationalist Government before 2013,” Muscat said.

Intlabt minn diversi mezzi tax-xandir għal kumment wara l-aħħar żviluppi. Dan huwa dak li għandi xi ngħid: Wara ħafna... Posted by Joseph Muscat on Sunday, March 21, 2021

“I will let justice run its course, as I always did.”

The former Labour leader went on to say that two years after the inquiry was concluded, he will continue to his insist that justice be made with his family over the “Egrant lie.”

MaltaToday was among the media houses requesting a comment from Muscat, with the former PM asked whether he was shocked by the charges against his former Chief of Staff.

This newspaper inquired whether Muscat thinks that when still serving as his aide, Schembri had carried out any similar crimes.

The former Labour leader was also asked whether he still feels betrayed by Schembri, or if he shoulders the blame for defending claims of corruption made against him when still in power.