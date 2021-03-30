PN MP Karol Aquilina to be charged over driving incident

The Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina will be charged over a June 2019 driving incident where he refused to obey police instructions when driving.

The incident was first brought to light by Labour TV host Karl Stagno Navarra on his weekly evening show ‘Pjazza’. Stagno Navarra had obtained footage from a vehicle’s dashcam following a European ministerial delegation driving from the airport into Valletta for a governmental meeting.

He had showed footage which he says shows Karol Aquilina in his car, apparently blocking the route of the ministerial vehicle despite the orders from two police officers on motorbike, accompanying the vehicle. Karl Stagno Navarra claimed Aquilina refused to give way to the oncoming vehicle.

Posted by Karol Aquilina on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

He had also filed a standards complaint.

Aquilina made the announcement on his personal Facebook profile, stating he has notified the Nationalist leader Bernard Grech of his immediate resignation as Justice and Electoral Reform spokesperson and Secretary of the Parliamentary Group.

“I have no doubt that there will be those who will try to gain a political advantage from the case, by deflecting the people’s attention away from the scandals by the Labour government,” he said.

Aquilina maintained his innocence, stating he will be defending himself in Court.

He also said that when government minister Owen Bonnici had been charged with similar accusations surrounding a driving incident, he had retained his post as Justice Minister.

“We at the Nationalist Party believe and practice higher ethical standards than the Labour Party,” Aquilina said.

The MP said that he hopes his resignation will serve as an example on how politicians should act ethically.

