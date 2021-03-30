Prime Minister asks Police Commissioner to investigate Macbridge revelations

The Prime Minister has written to the Police Commissioner asking to make sure that recent Macbridge revelations are being investigated by the Police Force.

In a letter signed 30 March, PM Robert Abela brings to the commissioner's attention several reports revealing that the secretive company Macbridge is linked to Cheng Chen, who negotiated the Shanghai Electric investment in Enemalta.

“If there is content which is not already being investigated by the Police Force and that doesn’t already form part of an existing inquiry or magisterial inquiry, I ask you to ensure that all allegations mentioned in the articles are investigated immediately,” the letter reads.

According to a press release issued by the Department of Information, the Prime Minister reiterated confidence in Malta's institutions.

"The Prime Minister maintains its confidence in all investigative institutions that they should continue to work independently and without looking anyone in the face."

Police Commissioner 'doesn't need PM to investigate' - PN

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Nationalist MP Ryan Callus said that the police commissioner, who wielded autonomy, did not require the prime minister to tell him to investigate the Macbridge revelations.

Callus said the prime minister’s action was a smokescreen to make it look like he was taking action. “In reality, the prime minister should have immediately begun looking into the contracts himself, instead of passing the buck onto someone else,” he said.

The MP also questioned why Energy Minister Miriam Dalli decided not to publish the Montenegro wind farm audit. “Why must the report continue to be a secret?” He asked.

The MP said that the government also had a responsibility to return the money stolen from the public and invest it in the country.

Callus added that there was a striking difference between how the Labour and Nationalist Party handled responsibility.

“Look at what happened today [he is referring to Karol Aquilina’s resignation] and compare it to how the prime minister has handled the situation of Justyne Caruana. The prime minister decided to terminate the contract, but no one has taken responsibility.”

