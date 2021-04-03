European Commission ups Malta’s tuna quota by 15%

The European Commission has increased Malta’s tuna quota by nearly 15% - equivalent to an increase in revenue of €25 million.

The Federation of Maltese Aquaculture Producers (FMAP) has expressed satisfaction at the news. FMAP Chief Executive, lawyer Charlon Gouder, welcomed the news, saying it was a result of the work done by the government, the Fisheries Department and operators forming part of FMAP to improve the reputation of the industry through the introduction of new measures and mechanisms aimed at strengthening accountability and transparency.

“This increase happened because the European Commission believed that Matla had the technical and regulatory capacity to control this influx of tuna,” Gouder said. “Now it is up to the industry to continue to show its resilience in a regulatory framework, so that in the future we will have another positive story to tell and therefore safeguarding increases in quotas.”

Gouder said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the local tuna farming industry had registered an increase in exportation to countries, in particular Japan, bucking the downward trend suffered by other industries.

Estimates show that in 2020, the Maltese fishing industry generated almost €185 million in exports and is expected to surpass the €210 million mark by the end of 2021.

Malta currently has the capability to handle 12,300 tonnes of wild tuna, but the national quota stands at just 8,786. This year the quota is expected to increase by 1,500 tonnes.

FMAP thanked Prime Minister Robert Abela, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Animal Rights Anton Refalo and the government for their help in sustaining this industry, which is recognised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations as one of the most sustainable in the world.