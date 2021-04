COVID: 34 new cases, one death registered on Easter Sunday

34 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Easter Sunday.

Active cases now stand at 549, after 117 recoveries were registered.

The total cases stand at 29,223, while total recoveries stand at 28,276.

2,162 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 817,914.

One death was registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 398.

The death was a 72-year-old male who died at Mater Dei Hospital.

Till yesterday, 212,466 vaccine doses were administered, of which 58,004 were second doses.